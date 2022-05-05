ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Local Steals and Deals: Smart technology with Rush Charge Trident, ChargeHub, and KeySmart Pro

By Local Steals and Deals
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rnOB_0fUDgn0i00
Smart technology from Local Steals and Deals Tech gadgets are all about making life easier. We’ve got chargers from Rush Charge and ChargeHub that will keep you connected no matter where you are.

29 April, 2022

Smart technology with Rush Charge Trident, ChargeHub, and KeySmart Pro

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Smart technology from Rush Charge, ChargeHub, and KeySmart offer quick solutions to everyday problems.

Tech gadgets are all about making life easier. We’ve got chargers from Rush Charge and ChargeHub that will keep you connected no matter where you are. The KeySmart Pro keeps your keys organized and gives you peace of mind knowing that you’ll never lose them again! Grab these deals at up to 50% off at Local Steals and Deals!

Rush Charge Trident

Deal: $44.99

Retail: $60.00

(While supplies last)

25%Off

Keep your devices charged anywhere you go with the portable Rush Charge Trident. It’s the ultimate wireless device with a high-quality power bank that’s capable of charging everything quickly. There’s no need for extra cables and it features three of the most commonly used inputs on one device. Just plug in and charge with no hassle. The best part? It’s 25% off!

ChargeHub

Deal: $39.99-$59.99

Retail: $79.94-$129.99

(While supplies last)

50%-54%Off

ChargeHub has a couple of bundles that are amazing deals if you’re looking for a charging solution. They require only one outlet and can charge up to 6 devices! They both come with charging cables and are perfect for charging compatible laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, and more. Get up to 54% off!

KeySmart Pro with Tile

Deal: $59.99

Retail: $119.98

(While supplies last)

50%Off

When opening your bag, you’re likely to hear the jingle of way too many keys, all on one tiny keychain. And you probably struggle to find the one key you’re looking for. KeySmartPro with Tile will keep you organized. It fits up to 14 keys and comes with a free Tile app that allows you to find your KeySmart Pro on a map. You can also use it to find your phone. It keeps your keys neatly tucked away and helps you lose the jingle! It’s a BOGO! Buy one for yourself and get one free for a friend!

Comments / 0

