Chicago, IL

CBOT soybeans add on global supply concerns

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended the day higher on Thursday after two-sided trade, supported by global supply concerns as Brazil faces diminished exports, traders...

www.agriculture.com

Reuters

Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply

May 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil. Brent futures fell 37 cents,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil settles up on distillate strength, supply concerns

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices reversed course to settle in positive territory on Monday on a rally in the diesel market and fears that supply might be crimped by a potential European Union ban on Russian crude. Brent crude futures gained 44 cents, or 0.4%, to settle...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Corn rises on delays to U.S plantings

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Tuesday as adverse weather delayed U.S. planting, while soybeans and wheat edged lower but held above the multi-week lows hit in the previous session, traders said. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed 0.4% to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Why diesel prices are soaring beyond crude and gasoline, and are likely to continue that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
Allrecipes.com

Food Prices Are On The Rise — Here's Which Products Are Impacted And What You Can Do About It

It's no secret that the world is facing an inflation in prices — from the grocery store to the gas pump, prices are climbing. On top of that, you may also be having trouble finding staple items at the grocery store. There are a lot of factors contributing to these price jumps and food shortages, including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other health-related concerns.
GAS PRICE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat climbs as hot weather spurs global supply concerns

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's wheat export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops. Soybean and corn futures added after trading near even all...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on profit-taking, beneficial U.S. planting weather

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slid sharply on profit-taking on Friday, as rising interest rates weighed on U.S. exports and Midwestern farmers raced to plant their fields amid forecasts of dry, warm weather, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended the session down 25 cents at $16.22 a bushel. The contract notched a weekly loss of 3.72%. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.95 cent at 80.9 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $6.30 lower to settle at $413.60 per ton. * Brazil's soybean crop for the 2021/22 is projected to be 122.3 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 125.08 million tonnes, according to Safras & Mercado. * Recent rainfall in South America also could boost Brazil's south-central summer corn crop, which on Friday was forecast to be somewhat bigger than previously expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat firms, ends week on a gain, on global supply worries

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Friday on technical buying and ongoing worries over global production supplies, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled the day up 2 cents at $11.08-1/2 a bushel. It posted a weekly gain of 4.99%. * Meanwhile, K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $11.71-3/4 a bushel on Friday, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents at $12.17-1/2 a bushel. * Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said on Friday. * The SovEcon agriculture consultancy on Friday raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million. * Canadian stocks for nearly every field crop were down at the end of March 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Friday, largely due to weather woes. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns

* Wheat tumbles after rally, poised for weekly gain * Chicago soybeans, corn prices down more than 1% (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1% on Friday but the market was on track for a weekly gain with tightening world supplies supporting prices. Soybeans and corn were also set to end the week about 1% lower, extending weekly losses. "The Northern Hemisphere weather is a concern for the winter crops," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "India has been supplying wheat but it is too hot and dry which could curb exports." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) has climbed more than 3.5% this week. The market was trading down 1% at $10.95-1/4 a bushel as of 1110 GMT. Soybeans and corn have lost almost 3% this week. Wheat prices have been underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops and concern rises for European crops. India, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, had recently stepped up export sales to fill the supply gap left by the war in Ukraine, but this week reduced its wheat output forecast by 6.3 million tonnes as spiking temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields. U.S. wheat has also wilted under hot, dry conditions, with recent rainfall missing parts of the Southern Plains, as harvest approaches. In France, Europe's biggest grain producer and exporter, a leading technical institute said hot and dry weather expected later this month would cause irreversible damage to grain crops. U.S. exporters sold 1.52 million tonnes of corn, 1.142 million tonnes of soybeans and 161,300 tonnes of wheat in the week ended April 28, all within analyst expectations. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Thursday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT soyoil futures. Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 1096,00 -10,50 -0,95 CBOT corn 788,00 -9,50 -1,19 CBOT soy 1630,25 -16,75 -1,02 Paris wheat 405,00 4,00 1,00 Paris maize 361,00 -2,50 -0,69 Paris rape 840,00 -14,50 -1,70 WTI crude oil 110,35 2,09 1,93 Euro/dlr 1,0585 0,00 0,43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Heinrich)
CHICAGO, IL

