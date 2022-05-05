ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La La Anthony shares what ‘incredibly hard’ Carmelo divorce made her realize

By Francesca Bacardi
 2 days ago

La La Anthony revealed that “walking away” from her marriage to Carmelo Anthony made her realize she could “do anything.”

“Within me, I think that stepping away from that marriage was such an incredibly hard decision for me, but it made me realize there’s nothing I can’t do,” La La shared with Charlamagne Tha God in a new Hollywood Reporter interview .

“Staying is easier. Walking away is harder.”

The “Power” actress filed for divorce from the Lakers player in June 2021, though they had already been separated for a few years after he allegedly cheated on her . (He denied the rumors.)

The former couple share 15-year-old son Kiyan.

“To step away from that and try to build my own life and still keep my sanity and keep things normal for my son, who only knew his mom and his dad together, that wasn’t the easier decision, but I had to make a decision for myself,” she explained. “So now it’s like, wow, if I could do that, I could do anything.”

The former “La La’s Full Court Life” star, 39, shared that she and Carmelo, 37, are on “great” terms and, like most couples in Hollywood who split, are focused on “coparenting” these days.

“We want to be a great example to our son,” she said. “We have open conversations with him. We tell him, ‘You were made from love.’ We’re still a family, and we do things together. We go to his games together. We try to keep it as normal as possible.”

While La La did not openly admit that the athlete cheated on her, she alluded to the fact that she “didn’t think” it would happen to her despite people telling her afterward, “‘Well, what you expect? You was [sic] with a basketball player.'”

“So, it happened, and it was a learning experience, and it’s just another chapter in my life that I can learn from,” she said, “but it’s also the chapter that brought me my greatest gift, which was my son.”

Comments

Brenda Jones
2d ago

Hold your head up Lala you did the right thing you can do so much better. God bless and move on. You are his loss and I know he has to regret it oh well its the decision he made too late

7
Lov it
2d ago

I would disagree staying is harder, dealing with a lot when someone cheats and to forgive then you promise to work it out is very difficult 😞

8
Eileen Jenkins
2d ago

with God help u got this beautiful, it's his lost

10
