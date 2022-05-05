ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Path out of poverty runs through early childhood education

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Cover picture for the articleOver half (57%) of Louisiana children lived in financial hardship pre-pandemic — the HIGHEST rate in the nation — according to a new report from Louisiana United Ways, United For ALICE and Entergy Corp. "ALICE in Focus: Children" shows we must be relentless in investing in children...

