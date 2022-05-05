2022 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 QMJHL Prospects

2021-22 Team: Barrie Colts (OHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 47th (Among NA Skaters) It doesn’t take much to notice that Hunter Haight is an incredibly skilled player. Just watch him carry the puck up the ice, and it’s easy to see his skating is smooth and confident, as though he knows no one will be able to catch him if he doesn’t want them to. That’s not an overstatement, either. With sublime edgework, a quick, strong stride, and great acceleration, there are few players in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) right now — apart from maybe Antonio Stranges –who can skate better than him. His stick handling, too, is excellent, and he can keep the puck on his stick at speed. Despite his 5-foot-10 frame, it’s almost impossible to knock him off the puck.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO