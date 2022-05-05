ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letters: Gas prices on the rise since start of Biden presidency; he should own it

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his April 28 letter, David Porter states that blaming Joe Biden for rising gasoline prices and inflation is “a bunch of hooey.” As evidence, he cites an Advocate editorial ascribing high...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Why Are Gas Prices Still Going Up?

Drivers in 2022 face an increasingly painful experience every time they fill up their gas tanks. National-average regular unleaded gas prices sit at $4.23 per gallon as of this writing – up 2% from $4.13 just a week ago, up 29% from $3.28 at the start of the year and 45% higher than the $2.91 national average a year ago.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Voters know: High gas prices are Biden’s fault

Voters have a two-word answer for President Joe Biden’s spin that high gas prices are war-mongering Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fault: C’mon man. By more than a 3-to-1 margin, a majority of likely voters said higher prices are Biden’s fault, the result of failed energy policies.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

As Democrats debate high gas prices, ‘Buy a Tesla’ remains their default policy — even for the poor

This week congressional Democrats returned to Washington from their spring recess and resumed their internal debate about how to address gas prices, which remain just off recent record highs . While that debate continues, the administration’s most prominent advice to struggling consumers remains that they should buy an electric vehicle...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#On The Rise#Russian
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Gas prices are increasing the most in these states

Gas prices remain elevated due to increasing geopolitical tensions and high demand for travel. On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4.24, according to recent data from AAA. "Two factors lead to pressure on pump prices, hitting drivers right in the wallet – rising domestic...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy