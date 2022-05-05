Saturday event in Pinebrook will highlight wildfire safety & prevention

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Pinebrook Fire Safety Committee is hosting a community wildfire safety and prevention event on Saturday, May from 10 am to 1 pm at Pinebrook Park.

Officials from the Park City Fire District and Summit County will be present, with topics including defensible space, emergency notification, evacuation procedures, the Parley’s Canyon Fire, and community engagement.

The speaker lineup includes:

10:45 a.m. Emergency Communications – What you need to know – Kathryn McMullin, Summit County Emergency Management

11:15 a.m. Parleys Canyon Fire – A firsthand account and some lessons learned, Brad Washa, Utah Bureau of Land Management State Fuels Specialist (retired)

11:45 a.m. Weeds, Weeds and More Weeds – What we all should want to know – Sara Jo Dickens, PhD, Owner and Principal Ecologist at Ecology Bridge LLC

—

Local arborists, tree service companies, and foresters will also be on hand.

The event is targeted at Pinebrook residents but is open to the broader community.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter