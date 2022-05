Twitter’s development pace felt pretty stagnant for a long time, but in recent months, the company is offensively building new features and trying new things, whether you look at its new paid Twitter Blue subscription, its work on editable tweets, or its attempts at copying Clubhouse’s audio rooms — all long before Elon Musk set out to buy his favorite social network. The latest uncovered bits and pieces in the Android Twitter app make clear that the company isn’t ready to stop anytime soon, with a status feature, multi-media posts, and awards popping up in an app teardown.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO