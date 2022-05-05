Listen: '81 Reds preview: McCoy, Lawson, Sullivan, Meyer, Netzley

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
TAMPA, Fla — We've made it to another weekend here in the Tampa Bay area; and, as always, there's plenty to do!. What: The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs amid the Bolts' hopes to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs in their continued quest for a third-straight Stanley Cup.
When “Jeopardy!” fans were first introduced to the game show’s latest champ, Mattea Roach, last month, we encountered a fun, quirky, bubbly young law student. However, now that Roach’s historic winning streak has come to an end, the 23-year-old contestant is speaking out about her time on “Jeopardy!” and how she’s become a different person since stepping up to the buzzer.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Emory Jones is going from playing in the SEC to playing in the Pac-12. The former Florida quarterback announced on social media Thursday that he is transferring to Arizona State. Jones entered the transfer portal a few days after the start of UF spring practice in March.
NFL Draft prospects are fit under a microscope in the months leading up to draft day, and none more so than former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose hands apparently can’t be seen under said microscope because they’re so small. Jokes aside, Pickett’s hands measured in at less than...
Akana’s speed, athleticism and explosiveness jumps off the video screen when watching his Hudl Video. At 7v7 events he showcases impressive cover Skills and agility. Akana is one of the dudes who’ll be in the conversation for plenty of accolades come December. He's already committed to playing in the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Just one hour after landing 4-star in-state offensive lineman Knijeah Harris, the Florida Gators football program picked up another key in-state prospect on Saturday. Buchholz (Gainesville) 3-star athlete Creed Whittemore announced he is staying home to play college football at the University of ...
