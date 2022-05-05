ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Is Impoverishing Its Low-Income Residents With Electricity Prices | Opinion

By Robert Bryce
 2 days ago
California should not be attempting to solve the climate change challenge on the backs of the...

Isitoveryet?
2d ago

Why so many people are leaving CA isn't worth going broke for. Get bigger homes for what we pay else where. I feel sorry for the low income or elders on a fix income no way they are surviving the cost of food and gas!! We were middle class and I say were because we're living pay check to pay check now too! 600.00 power bill!! 150 for gas a week ×2. . food items keep going up . But let's send 34 billion more to ukraine!

Mr. Green Jeans
2d ago

Guess which party runs this state and approves these measures? If you want to destruction look to the party that starts with D.

Isitoveryet?
2d ago

But let's Send 34 billion more to Ukraine. After We tax payers paid 16 billion. Government hasn't done one thing for us . So time to stop paying taxes!!

