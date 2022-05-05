ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Writers Guild Asks Hollywood Not to Film in States That Ban Abortions

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, 26 states are certain or likely to move quickly toward banning abortion, according to policy...

