ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Abortion a key issue in Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Republican candidates running for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat debated Wednesday night. The issue of abortion took center stage...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Abortion#Senate Seat#Republicans#Gop#The Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

CBS News

453K+
Followers
53K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy