Abortion a key issue in Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months. Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO