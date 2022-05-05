ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Q&A: Get to know the newest Frisco City Council members

By Matt Payne
 2 days ago
Frisco residents Tammy Meinershagen and Laura Rummel are the latest members to join City Council. Rummel was sworn in April 19. Meinershagen will be sworn in during a May City Council meeting. Meinershagen was named to fill the seat of former Council Member Shona Huffman, who resigned March 15...

Palmercare Chiropractic opens location in west Frisco


Dallas City Council considers new rules, registration program for short-term rental properties

Dallas officials are considering stricter rules for short-term rental owners and a new registration system to address complaints from long-term residents. City staff on May 4 provided a briefing to Dallas City Council on multiple approaches to managing short-term rentals in the city. Recommendations from a short-term rental task force were shared alongside a summary of the process for a zoning code amendment.
New retail store Popshelf now open in McKinney

Popshelf has opened one of its first Texas stores at 2821 Craig Drive in McKinney, in the former Pier1 location. The store opened in late April. Popshelf aims to provide an affordable and stress-free shopping experience, offering seasonal items, home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, party goods and more, according to a Popshelf news release. About 95% of items in the store will be priced at $5 or less. Each store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs, according to the news release. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
Early numbers in May 7 election show voters against Fort Worth charter amendment to increase pay for mayor, council members

Voters in Tarrant, Denton and Parker counties are against a pay raise for the Fort Worth mayor and City Council based on early voting totals released May 7. The May 7 ballot included 13 proposed charter amendments. The majority of them would delete outdated language and change wording in the charter, according to the city.
Town of Flower Mound, three council members face lawsuit after warehouse project denial

The landowner associated with the denied Cross Timbers Business Park proposal filed a lawsuit against the town of Flower Mound and three council members. Law firm Winstead PC filed the lawsuit on behalf of La Estancia Investments L.P. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on May 4. It claims the denial of the proposed development as well as the subsequent zoning changes have reduced the land’s value by over $40 million.
First portion of Grand Park in Frisco open to the public this fall

Residents in the area later this year will begin exploring through what Frisco officials consider one of their most ambitious parks. A portion of Grand Park, from Cotton Gin Road to Stonebrook Parkway, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates. Coates on May 3 presented a multi-phase plan to begin work on the park before City Council.
Scooter’s Coffee planning to open first Plano location

Scooter’s Coffee plans to open a new location at 2101 W. Parker Road, Plano. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Scooter’s specializes in artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and signature drink the Caramelicious. The company also offers a line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and more. The drive-thru location is 519 square feet, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Scooter’s has locations in Richardson and McKinney, but this will be its first Plano store. An opening date has not yet been announced. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Mayor Jeff Cheney Wants Twitter To Relocate To Frisco

Frisco’s economic development team has been aggressive in bringing blue-chip organizations to the city. Mayor Jeff Cheney hopes the next one is a blue bird. With Elon Musk poised to take over Twitter, Mayor Jeff Cheney sees an opportunity to entice the social media platform’s operations from San Fran, as in San Francisco, to Frisco, as in Frisco, Texas. (Musk’s acquisition still has yet to be approved by both regulators and stockholders, and Twitter has not announced plans to relocate.)
COMING SOON: Here are 5 businesses that will be opening soon in Plano

From a graffiti-fusion art installation to a virtual reality arcade, these five businesses will soon open shop in the Plano community. 1. Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is coming to Plano. The company plans to open this May at 6121 W. Park Blvd. in The Shops at Willow Bend mall in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners, Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The art exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists, including sculptures, paintings, photography, video and more, the company website stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.
I Feel Pretty Kids Spa and Entertainment opens in Music City Mall

I Feel Pretty Kids Spa and Entertainment opened with a grand opening April 11. The location opened inside the Music City Mall in Lewisville located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway. The spa is an upscale party venue that caters to girls 3-12 years old. The kids get personal spa treatments with fun activities pastries and gummy-filled kids virgin cocktails. 901-605-4539.
