Q&A: Get to know the newest Frisco City Council members

Popshelf has opened one of its first Texas stores at 2821 Craig Drive in McKinney, in the former Pier1 location. The store opened in late April. Popshelf aims to provide an affordable and stress-free shopping experience, offering seasonal items, home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, party goods and more, according to a Popshelf news release. About 95% of items in the store will be priced at $5 or less. Each store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs, according to the news release. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO