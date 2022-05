Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is batting leadoff in Thursday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Schwarber hit sixth on Wednesday versus a left-hander and went 1-for-3 with a walk drawn. He is now at the top of the order for the second time in three games. Alec Bohm is batting second and Nick Castellanos is in the cleanup spot for Philadelphia. Rhys Hoskins is hitting sixth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO