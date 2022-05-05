ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Have You Been To The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin?

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Go! Pack Go! The most popular tourist attraction in Wisconsin is also one of the most well-known football fields in America.

According to a list put together by U.S. News & World Report , the most popular tourist attraction in Wisconsin is Lambeau Field. This one is popular for reasons obvious to sports fans, as this is where the Green Bay Packers play. This is also where the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is located.

Here is what U.S. News & World Report had to say about Lambeau Field:

"Sports fans won't want to miss an opportunity to lay eyes on the famed Lambeau Field, home of Wisconsin's NFL team, and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Book one of several tours of the stadium that allow you to descend to field level through the players' tunnel, experience premium seating areas, and learn about the stadium and the Packers organization; one option even includes visiting the press box and team locker room. Tours start at $21 for adults and $12 for children 6 to 17. Admission to the Hall of Fame, which is $18 for adults, can be combined with various tours. Note that, on home game days, tours are not offered and only game ticket holders can visit the Hall of Fame."

