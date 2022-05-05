ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

5 Tips for Finding Employees via Job Hiring Sites

By Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UFdj_0fUDSxRe00

Hiring practices are advancing with technology and an ever-changing career landscape. Job hiring sites can give you the competitive advantage you need to hire top talent.

While recruiters and company career pages are traditional hiring methods, job hiring sites like ZipRecruiter are becoming a more popular and modern approach -- due to their simplicity, innovative technology and the fact that so many job seekers start their search there.

Job sites streamline the hiring process every step of the way. They save you time and money and give you confidence that you're always getting the best available candidate.

Here are five tips for finding quality employees via job hiring sites.

1. Write a captivating job listing.

Your listing for an open role should inspire job seekers to apply. It could likely be someone's first impression of your company, so you want to make sure you take advantage of this opportunity.

Aside from fundamental info about the position, be sure to highlight key benefits and what your organization is most proud of. You want to attract candidates who share the same values, so writing a job description that encompasses how this person's contributions add value to a company can make all the difference.

2. Optimize your job description.

Job hiring sites make finding relevant positions easy. Job seekers can filter listings by criteria like experience level, industry, location, etc.

Keep this in mind when writing job descriptions and titles. Try to generalize the language you use throughout rather than using corporate jargon that may be unclear to a job seeker skimming your listing.

3. Leverage premium features.

Investing in premium capabilities that job sites offer brings efficiency to your hiring procedures. ZipRecruiter is a popular job hiring site that uses powerful AI matching technology to discover the most suitable applicants. It finds matches based on the criteria you set and allows you to invite people to apply to your listing.

ZipRecruiter 's easy-to-use dashboard lets you manage, rate, and invite your top choices to apply. Not only is it the #1 rated job site in the U.S. 1 , but 80 percent of employers also receive qualified candidates within the first day of posting their job listing.

4. Build a candidate database.

Timing can be everything when searching for new hires. Just because someone isn't the best fit for a current opening doesn't mean the right opportunity won't come along. Many job sites, like ZipRecruiter , integrate with Applicant Tracking Systems, allowing you to manage the hiring process from recruitment to onboarding. Some job sites also let you build a database of candidates and resumes to pull from. This streamlines hiring by allowing you to reference people who you've already screened or had conversations with.

5. Promote your listing.

Job hiring sites are part of a robust hiring process. Once you have a captivating job description, encourage your current employees to share it with their network. Employee referrals can save you a step since they know if someone would be qualified for a role, or a good culture fit.

Even if a referral isn't precisely what you're looking for now, you can always add them to your resume database and refer to their resume for future openings.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 31, 2020

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Even in a tight job market, recruiters say these 4 red flags will cost you the offer

It's a job-seeker's market, and companies are focused on working quickly and efficiently to fill scores of openings. But with the rapid rate of quitting and hiring in the last year, some recruiters are rethinking the signs that someone could be a good employee, and what could nix them from getting to the next round of interviews.
JOBS
@growwithco

Hiring Part-Time vs. Full-Time Employees

There are different characteristics when it comes to hiring part-time and full-time employees. Here are five things to think about when deciding. It’s common to use a combination of part-time and full-time employees to meet the growing demands of your business. But when it comes to hiring part-time vs. full-time employees, there are a few differences you want to consider.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Penny Hoarder

An Employer’s Guide to Hiring With CareerBuilder

Hiring is a huge headache. Finding new employees is a pain. Why not make finding qualified candidates as easy on yourself as possible?. If you’re hiring online, you’ll quickly find dozens of different job boards and online recruiting platforms, in all shapes and sizes. How are you supposed to know which one is best for you?
JOBS
protocol.com

The hiring crisis is real. ZoomInfo thinks employer reviews are the answer.

Job boards won’t cut it anymore — even for non-technical roles. That’s why ZoomInfo is buying the employer review site Comparably to build out its TalentOS candidate acquisition platform. The companies announced the acquisition for an undisclosed sum on Monday, which will help ZoomInfo — a $19...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Site
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY
Footwear News

A Former Amazon Corporate Employee Claims She Was a Victim of ‘Draconian Employment’ Conditions

Click here to read the full article. A former Amazon employee is suing the e-commerce giant, alleging that the company failed to provide her with reasonable accommodations for disabilities resulting from the impacts of long-Covid symptoms. Plaintiff Brittany Hope previously worked as a brand manager for The Drop, Amazon’s fashion line, a role that she was promoted to in December 2019. In a complaint filed Monday in a U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, Hope claimed that Amazon refused to accept doctors’ notes that supported the need for an extended period of leave after contracting Covid-19 early...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home became his new office. Part of a team dealing with supply chain issues, the job was a busy one, but never had he been reprimanded for not working hard enough.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy