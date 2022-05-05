ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Want to Patent an Idea? Consider These 3 Tips

By Athalia Monae
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4DWJ_0fUDStuk00

As I sat at my kitchen table excitedly sketching what I envisioned as the product I was looking for, but couldn't find, I thought about patenting that idea . I wasn't even finished with my sketches when this thought crossed my mind. But I knew this product would solve my problem of keeping stray hairs from transferring from my hairbrush to the contents of my purse, while also keeping things organized. I also knew that if it solved this problem for me, it would solve the same problem for many others.

I put that theory to the test by conducting three different surveys amongst strangers. I received nothing but positive feedback and a few tips as far as colors and prints. I asked for women to take the surveys, but a few men joined in, which was very encouraging. At that point, I felt confident in preparing to move forward with filing an application to patent my idea. I was so excited that I shared my plans with an associate. She didn’t feel that I would receive a patent for my idea. But, the optimist in me did, and I moved forward.

Although my associate didn't give me a reason for feeling the way she did, through conversations with other individuals over the years, I am aware that there are people who have reservations when it comes to applying for a patent. The reservations vary. Some people feel their application won't be approved, so they don't try. But, according to the most recent statistics from the USPTO , about 52% of all patents filed in the U.S. are approved. In 2020, 646,244 patent applications were filed and 388,900 were approved. That's a good approval rate.

There's also the idea of not being able to afford a patent attorney. If they file an application without using an attorney, the process will be a difficult one for them, and they think no one will buy their product, they won't be able to sell their product while their application is pending, etc.

Don't allow your misconceptions and fear to keep you from filing a patent application . Consider these three tips:

1. Just do it

Like the Nike slogan says, "Just Do It." Don’t deprive yourself of what could possibly be the next great thing. While you're hesitating, that idea you have could make such a positive difference in so many people's lives. Filing a patent application is not difficult, but as with anything else, you have to make sure you have all your "I"s dotted and all your "T"s crossed. Before even getting to the point of filing an application, make sure you do your research by using the USPTO website, as well as Google, to make sure your idea doesn’t already exist. If applying on your own is too overwhelming for you, hire an attorney . There are affordable patent and trademark attorneys out there. UpCounsel has great patent and trademark lawyers, and they are affordable.

Related: 5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Consider Before Filing a Patent

2. Ask for other people's opinions

Don’t sell yourself short. To put your concern of "will anyone buy my product?" to rest, let your family, friends and colleagues know about your idea, and get their thoughts on it. Have them sign a non-disclosure agreement first. SurveyMonkey is one of the resources I used when conducting my surveys. You can also use SurveySparrow. Through sharing your ideas with others, they might give you the confidence you need to move forward with applying for a patent. Another benefit is that you might also receive tips that can help improve your idea and make it even more marketable.

Related: 3 Basics for Filing a Patent That Actually Has Value

3. Sell your product

Another misconception is that you can't sell your product while your patent application is pending. That's absolutely false. It is not a requirement to patent a product or service pertaining to an invention before you can sell it. The U.S. law provides a 12-month "grace period" to file for patent protection after a public use or sale.

Nothing happens overnight. Don’t be disappointed when you don't get as many sales as you would like. You have a new product that no one, or not many people, know about. I personally find that marketing is the most difficult part of the journey, but don’t let that discourage you. Try to be creative with your marketing plan , and if that doesn’t work, keep trying different things until you find what works best for your product.

There's this meme I came across on Instagram years ago, and it was labeled "Where it all started." It showed how Apple, Google and Amazon started out in a garage. Harley and Disney started out in small shacks, and Mattel started out in a very small building as well. The point is, they all started small and slow, and it took them years to start what we all now know as huge brands. Don't rush it. I've learned more patience and to appreciate trial and error . Enjoy the ride and learn as much as you can.

Related: Protecting Your Critical Inventions On A Tight Budget

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Patents#Patent Family#Inventions#Patent Law
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNBC

Blind, the anonymous job review site that has HR departments on notice

Blind, which bills itself as a "trusted community where verified professionals connect to discuss what matters most," is an anonymous network with more than 5 million verified employees discussing their employers and policies from pay to return-to-office. The network's popularity has grown beyond Silicon Valley as more workers are changing...
JOBS
GeekyGadgets

Airbnb will let employees work from anywhere

With the global pandemic over the last two years, many companies let their employees work from home, one of those was Airbnb. Now the company has announced that its employees can now work from wherever they want, and they will have the option to work remotely indefinitely. Live and work...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A new solar aircraft might stay in the air for an entire year without landing

Back in August of 2021, news surfaced that the US Navy was working with a U.S.-Spanish aerospace company called Skydweller on an uncrewed aircraft also called Skydweller, which is capable of staying in the air for 90 days without needing to land thanks to large strips of solar panels on both of its wings. Since then, Skydweller has been busy most recently raising funds for its innovative airplane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

Invest in the Robotics startup tripling restaurant profits

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. There are plenty of smart, talented and hard-working people in the fast-food industry. However, the low pay and harsh working conditions may lead to unenthusiastic employees, a lack of attention to detail and, ultimately, orders that don’t meet customer demand.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy