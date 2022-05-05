ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane police arrest suspected shooter in multiple drive-bys and shootings over last two days

KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Spokane over the last few days. Gregory Lynch, 20-years-old and a three-time...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Can you identify this bank robbery suspect?

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. On April 19, police said the man entered Sound Community Bank, located at 2941 S. 38th Street, handed a teller a note and demanded cash. He threaten to shoot employees, police said. Police...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Swat
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Denton Record-Chronicle

Police: Woman tried to leave Walmart with $400 of items, but the first doors she tried were locked

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to steal around $453 worth of items at Walmart on South Loop 288, according to a police report. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a shoplifter at the store. According to the report, the woman tried to leave the store without paying through the automotive section, but the section had already been locked for the night.
DENTON, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'If you're still alive get the hell out - run': Ex-girlfriend of 6ft 9in 'monster' warns his jail guard lover, 56, who sprung him from Alabama prison to turn herself in because 'she's disposable to him' as pair remain at large armed with AR-15 and shotgun

The ex-girlfriend of a 6ft 9in 'monster' who was sprung from a prison with the help of a female jail guard has begged her to flee the killer as they remain on the run. The woman, who has not been named but was shot by Casey White in 2015, warned Vicky White she was 'disposable' to the murderer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREM2

Spokane Valley deputies arrest man found sleeping inside a local business

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a man found sleeping inside a Spokane Valley business overnight on Sunday. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office statement, on Sunday. May 1, at about 2:16 a.m., the manager of a shop in the 7500 block of E. Sprague Ave. called the police, reporting a broken door, and a man sleeping in a motor home parked inside the business.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
TODAY.com

Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy