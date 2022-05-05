ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marston, NC

Sheriff’s Office charges Hoffman man for murder in Marston

By Daily Journal Staff
 2 days ago
Bittle

MARSTON — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Bradley Alan Martin, 19 of Hoffman, for the murder of Lawrek Mathas Bittle, 41, of Aberdeen.

On Sunday, May 1, deputies were called to James G. Watson Road in Marston for a missing person report for Bittle.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division assisted the Patrol Division throughout the night.

The search continued that week. A group of family and friends formed a search party that located the remains of a male in the search area.

“Our investigators worked diligently through the night and into the early morning hours to effect the arrest of Martin,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a press release. “He was placed in the Richmond County Jail with no bond.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Wildlife and the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

