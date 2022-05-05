ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Airbus confirms second A320 family assembly line will be built in Mobile

By Keith Lane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO Guillaume Faury confirmed Wednesday in a press call that...

MarketWatch

Airbus posts profit, plans new jet assembly line in Alabama

Airbus said Wednesday that its profit in the first three months of 2022 more than tripled to 1.22 billion euros ($1.28 billion), helped by an increase in aircraft deliveries as airlines recover from the worst of the pandemic. Airbus said it plans to speed up production of its A320 family...
MOBILE, AL
gatechecked

Regulatory Issue Delays Airbus A321XLR To 2024

It’s not only Boeing in the dog house when it comes to delays. Airbus’ long range A321XLR has hit a regulatory snag, pushing back its launch to 2024. According to a Reuters report, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has expressed concerns about the aircraft’s ability to contain fire during an underbelly landing. Given that the A321XLR will be carrying additional fuel tanks to squeeze out an additional 700nm of range over the A321LR variant, the EASA felt Airbus needs to add more protection to the underbelly fairing to prevent a possible rupture that could compromise the fuel tanks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Frustrated passenger creates entire presentation showing Aer Lingus where his lost luggage is

A frustrated Aer Lingus passenger was so fed up by how slow the airline was at returning his lost luggage, he created a PowerPoint demonstrating where his bags were.The self-professed “avgeek”, who uses the Twitter handle @aviosAdventurer, posted the detailed presentation about the location of his baggage after the Irish carrier initially left it behind in Frankfurt last Sunday.In a video posted to Twitter, he introduces the presentation by saying, “‘Perhaps this will help you find my bag, which you’ve lost and given to the wrong person.”Hi @AerLingus - perhaps a PowerPoint presentation on the journey you’ve sent my lost/stolen...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Pilots announce mask mandate has been dropped mid-flight in US, angering passengers

Plane passengers in the US are reporting that some pilots announced the country’s federal mask mandate had been dropped mid-flight.Announcements have allegedly taken place on Delta, United and Alaska Airlines services today, after a federal judge in Florida voided the mask mandate.Some travellers expressed anger that pilots would allow the mask rules to be scrapped while passengers were still airborne, unable to decide whether they were comfortable to go ahead with their flight or not based on the change.I am on a plan with my 2 not-yet-eligible for vax kids & the pilot just announced that the mask mandate...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Virgin plane turns back after it emerges first officer had not completed test

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft turned back to Heathrow after it emerged the first officer had not completed his final flying test.The Airbus A330 jet was nearly 40 minutes into its journey to New York on Monday when the two pilots on board became aware of the “rostering error”, the airline said.Flight VS3 had reached the skies above Ireland before returning to Heathrow, touching down more than one-and-a-half hours after it took off.A replacement for the first officer was found, and the plane departed again for New York.Virgin Atlantic insists safety was not compromised.The initial first officer joined the carrier in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Virgin flight turns back to replace pilot who had not done final flying test

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft turned back to Heathrow after it emerged that the first officer had not completed his final flying test. The Airbus A330 jet was nearly 40 minutes into its journey to New York on Monday when the two pilots on board became aware of the “rostering error”, the airline said. Flight VS3 had reached the skies above Ireland before returning to Heathrow, touching down more than one and a half hours after it took off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

