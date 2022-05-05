ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Indian Trail Closes In On $14 Million R3 Road Bond Approval

By Louis Hillary Park
gotowncrier.com
 3 days ago

The long-planned $14 million R3 road program is one step away from final implementation after the Indian Trail Improvement District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, April 27 told staff to move forward with seeking a bond underwriter for the project. Including underwriting and associated fees, the overall project is...

gotowncrier.com

Comments / 0

