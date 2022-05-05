Indian Trail Closes In On $14 Million R3 Road Bond Approval

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Smoke from two Everglades brush fires is affecting portions of Broward County on Saturday morning. The fires, which have been burning for days, are still going very strongly. No homes are threatened, but the smoke from the fires could be felt in parts of Broward. Mainly, Tamarac and Sunrise. CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa said the Southwest wind will bring the smoke goes over eastern Broward cities. Particles from the fire are expected to impact Margate, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach and Pompano. “For Broward, the forecast models are not indicating much rain, but if there is a shower in Broward, it’s going to be along the coast,” Correa said. As of Saturday afternoon, brush fires were still burning in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The “2-Bravo” fire has scorched more than 7,000 acres and is currently 50 percent contained. As for the fires in Palm Beach, they’ve burned a combined 17,000 acres. At last check, the “2-Alpha” fire is 50 percent contained and the “L-39” fire is 50 percent contained.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO