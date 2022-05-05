ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago

By DAVID KOENIG, SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boeing Co. said Thursday it will move its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area, where company executives would be closer to key federal government officials. The company said it will use its campus in Arlington, Virginia, as its new headquarters, and it plans to develop a research...

FOXBusiness

Apple retail employees in Atlanta to hold union election in June

Retail workers at Apple’s Cumberland Mall location in Atlanta will hold an in-person union election in June. According to a union election notice filed by the National Labor Relations Board and reviewed by FOX Business, all regular full-time and part-time retail employees at the store who were employed during the payroll period ending April 24 will be eligible to vote from June 2 through June 4.
ATLANTA, GA
freightwaves.com

Atlas Air profits in Q1 from supply chain snarls, long-term contracts

Higher yields and long-term contracts powered Atlas Air Worldwide to record first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion and adjusted net income of $88.8 million amid mixed signs of softening in the global air cargo market. Revenue was 20% higher than a year ago and it was the third consecutive quarter for Atlas with revenue above $1 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC News

Can Amazon stop a union?

The National Labor Relations Board confirmed Monday that lawyers representing Amazon have submitted more evidence to support the company’s case against the Amazon Labor Union, which won a landmark election at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, last month. The tech giant is asking the board to throw...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WRAL News

As diversity rises, US boards still disproportionately white

NEW YORK — Amid the push to get U.S. boardrooms to look more like companies’ customers and employees, advocates are finally seeing just how steep the task will be. Boards of directors at publicly traded U.S. companies are much more white and much less diverse than the overall population, often starkly so. Just 2.7% of directors at the start of the year were Hispanic, for example. That would need to soar to 18.5% to mirror the U.S. population.
BUSINESS
WRAL News

Postmaster general: Get used to 'uncomfortable' rate hikes

WASHINGTON — Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S. Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Thursday. The Postal Service Board of Governors sets postage rates, but DeJoy said he'll advocate for raising prices until...
POLITICS
Fortune

FedEx’s incoming CEO on what it’s like to follow in the footsteps of a legend

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. On this week's episode of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Raj Subramaniam, the incoming CEO of FedEx, about taking over the company from its legendary founder and CEO, Fred Smith. During the interview, they cover company culture, changes spurred by the new way the world operated, and what it's like to take over from the man who grew FedEx from an idea into the company it is today.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Amazon To Add 2,500 Corporate and Tech Jobs in Expansion of Southern California Tech Hubs

Amazon plans to add more than 2,500 corporate and tech jobs across multiple sites in Southern California, the company announced Tuesday. The tech giant is already hiring for its expanding hubs in Santa Monica, Irvine and San Diego where it is leasing new office space. Roles include software development, engineering, game design, user experience and more across such Amazon teams as retail, games, operations and Amazon Web Services.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL News

Less immigrant labor in US contributing to price hikes

Just 10 miles from the Rio Grande, Mike Helle's farm is so short of immigrant workers that he’s replaced 450 acres of labor-intensive leafy greens with crops that can be harvested by machinery. In Houston, Al Flores increased the price of his BBQ restaurant’s brisket plate because the cost...
IMMIGRATION
Sourcing Journal

Carhartt Lands in Nashville

Click here to read the full article. As the legacy workwear brand opens its 35th store, direct-to-consumer startup Truewerk raised $18 million to disrupt a growing market. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalH&M Home's New Berlin Concept Store Has Upcycled Furniture, Orangery and MoreAvocado Opens Second Store With New Seattle Sleep CenterBeyoncé, Rihanna Invest in French Fashion BrandBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office

NEW YORK — (AP) — Last summer, Julio Carmona started the process of weaning himself off a fully remote work schedule by showing up to the office once a week. The new hybrid schedule at his job at a state agency in Stratford, Connecticut, still enabled him to spend time cooking dinner for his family and taking his teenage daughter to basketball.
STRATFORD, CT
