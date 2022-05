Sometimes there’s more left in the movie after the credits begin to roll. Dedicated fans stay behind to see a hint at the next movie, or a scene that didn’t make the cut. Cal women’s tennis’ movie might be over, but the postseason is just ramping up, and the end credits can be just as exciting. This Friday, the Bears will open the first round of the NCAA tournament right here at home: the Hellman Tennis Complex.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO