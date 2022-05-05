ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

My daugter's primary voting experience

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago

It was primary election day in Tennessee on Tuesday. I only know that because my daughter called that day to ask me a question about voting.

“Soooooo, if I went to vote and told them I was registered Democrat … ” she started as I cringed, “how come I couldn’t vote against a Republican?”

OK, President John F. Kennedy once said, “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.”

Because I love my daughter to death, I chose not to share that with her.

Instead, I became a faux political science professor, explaining how the primaries worked. I told her as a Democrat (cringe), she can only vote for the contested races among Democrats.

“But Dad, there weren’t any,” she said.

I told her that just meant no other registered Democrats wanted to challenge the status quo, so the uncontested candidates will go straight to the general election in November.

“Well. I still voted,” she said.

How?

“I wrote in the Republican’s name I wanted to win,” she said.

Ummm, OK, sweetheart. You know that vote won’t count, right?

“But I got a sticker saying I voted,” she said.

Yes … but you really didn’t, officially.

As the story goes, apparently there is a neighbor of my daughter’s who is running for the school board. He’s a nice enough guy and a good neighbor, but here’s the rub: His children attend private school.

“How can he run for school board if his kids are in private schools?” my daughter asked. “That makes no sense.”

I would agree.

Trouble is, at least for my daughter, her neighbor is a Republican. And he’s got two challengers.

I explained again that the Republican voters will decide which of the three will go on to the general election in November to face the Democrat candidate.

She seemed to be catching on.

“So, I guess my vote didn’t matter?” she asked.

President Barack Obama once said that, “there’s no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter.”

Well, along with many other things, he was wrong.

My daughter and I eventually got a pretty good chuckle out of her voting experience, but the more I thought about it, I was discouraged that perhaps this was her very first primary voting experience. It’s been more than 20 years since she’s had the right to cast a ballot, so she’s a little late to the party.

Still, I told her I was happy she made the effort and now she knows what’s what.

“You get an A for effort but an incomplete for follow-through,” I added. “And thank you so much for the column idea this week.”

She wanted me to swear I wouldn’t do that, but she should know me far better by now. As y’all can tell by the fact that I have put her primary experience in black and white, I didn’t swear any such thing.

I only ask that nobody send this to her.

PS: The candidate she hoped would lose, her neighbor, actually won the primary with 59% of the vote. She’s not happy … I’m still chuckling.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

