Media Availability: Jim Schlossnagle

COLLEGE STATION — The seventh-seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team ousted Baylor from the NCAA Tournament, 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies won the doubles point and Tatiana Makarova claimed a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Baylor’s Alicia Herrero on the No. 2 singles court to put Texas A&M ahead, 2-0.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO