Springfield, MA

Heat’s Wolf wins Baz Bastien Memorial Award

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Dustin Wolf of the Stockton Heat is the winner of the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender for the 2021-22 season. The award was voted on by coaches, players and members...

