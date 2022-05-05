Heat’s Wolf wins Baz Bastien Memorial Award

2021-22 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NHL Central Scouting: 14th (amongst European skaters) The reviews are in: Alexander Perevalov loves to play hockey. OK, so that’s stating the obvious. Still, a quick look around all of the NHL draft expert boards show the 18-year-old Russian has a clear-cut passion for the game, and that commitment to improvement has him placed relatively high in most rankings after entering the season as an unknown prospect. Known for his wicked shot, Perevalov has made himself a force in Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL). The 6-foot winger has impressed with his breakaway ability, but also is known to play a responsible defensive game with a dangerously accurate shot.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO