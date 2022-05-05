ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Jazz and Blues this Saturday

By Jack Chavez, Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berlin Chamber of Commerce’s Jazz and Blues, Wine and Brews festival comes back to Main Street at full strength on Saturday, a year removed from having to accommodate covid-19 restrictions to facilitate the event. The free, eight-hour event, from 2-10 p.m., will feature two alternating stages —...

