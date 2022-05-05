Alert! Regional Route 59 Traffic Safety Initiative on May 9

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Police are searching for a suspect who carjacked a man in Hoffman Estates early Friday morning. Police said around 3:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of West Golf Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim who said an armed male offender ordered him out of his vehicle. The offender got into the victim's vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was later spotted around 5 a.m. in the area of Route 59 and Interstate 88 by another police jurisdiction. Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle which then fled the area. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoffman Estates Police Department at 847 882-1818, or contact Sergeant Dan Donohue at 847 781-2866 or by email at Daniel.Donohue@HoffmanEstates.org.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO