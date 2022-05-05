ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Alert! Regional Route 59 Traffic Safety Initiative on May 9

By PN Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove / Be on the alert to be a safe driver when the Regional Route 59 Traffic Safety Initiative takes place on Mon., May 9, 2022. And always be prepared to follow all rules of the road to promote traffic safety every day, no matter when or where. On...

Comments / 5

FOX59

State trooper sniffed female coworker, pushed her head toward his groin

PERU, Ind. — Court documents reveal an Indiana State trooper admitted to grabbing a female coworker by the back of her head and forcing her face toward his groin while telling her, “here’s a way for you to earn the money.” Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery for his actions. […]
PERU, IN
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in crash on Lincoln Avenue

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has announced that one person was killed in a crash on Lincoln Avenue Thursday morning. Northrup said a pickup truck collided with a tanker truck near the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road at 9:53 a.m. The crash resulted in Lincoln being closed […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, shot dead in unincorporated Elk Grove Township

ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday evening in unincorporated Elk Grove Township. The boy was walking with another teen in the Black Hawk Estates modular home community on Touhy Avenue, when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle came up and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Cook County Sheriff's police. The victim was struck and subsequently died. The investigation continued late Wednesday. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at (708) 865-4896.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Stunt drivers say if city wants mayhem car stunt meetups to stop, they want a designated space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Newly-released video shows the scene from inside a ring of fire during a car stunt show on Lower Wacker Drive over the weekend. It is all part of dangerous driving stunts playing out downtown and in many other parts of the city. But CBS 2's Sabrina Franza talked with some drivers who say they have a solution. On the underground thoroughfares of downtown Chicago such as Lower Wacker Drive, drivers doing donuts and screeching for sport are nothing new. Lower Wacker Drive was the scene of a sideshow early this past Sunday morning, in which some of the spectators...
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Person stabbed at Arlington Heights gas station

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS,  Ill. (CBS) -- Police said they know who is behind a stabbing at a BP gas station in northwest suburban Arlington Heights. Police do not have that person in custody at this time. "There is no indication he poses a current threat to the public. Preliminary evidence suggests this is an isolated incident," police said in a written release. There was a huge police presence at the gas station at 2250 S. Arlington Heights Rd., at Algonquin Road, following the stabbing at 7:30 p.m. Police said a man was stabbed in the chest and remains in critical condition. Another man was treated for an arm injury on the scene and refused further care. 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of armed carjackings in West Lawn and Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning residents Thursday of armed carjackings in the West Lawn and Marquette Park neighborhoods. In each incident, the offender approached the victims at gunpoint and demanded their vehicle.Incident times and locations:6300 Block of South Francisco on May 03, 2022, around 05:17 p.m.3900 Block of West 64th Street on May 05, 2022, around 03:12 a.m.The offender is described as a Male White-Hispanic, 14-18 years of age with a skinny to heavy build.Police remind residents:Always be aware of your surroundings.Report suspicious activity immediately.If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene when possible.Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect, vehicle following carjacking in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Police are searching for a suspect who carjacked a man in Hoffman Estates early Friday morning. Police said around 3:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of West Golf Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim who said an armed male offender ordered him out of his vehicle. The offender got into the victim's vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was later spotted around 5 a.m. in the area of Route 59 and Interstate 88 by another police jurisdiction. Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle which then fled the area. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoffman Estates Police Department at 847 882-1818, or contact Sergeant Dan Donohue at 847 781-2866 or by email at Daniel.Donohue@HoffmanEstates.org.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL

