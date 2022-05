Catherine M. “Cathy” Breeden, 62 of Gibson City; formerly of rural Loda, passed away at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells Street, Paxton...