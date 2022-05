“If you start any dish with the proper technique and proper treatment of ingredients, the flavors will burst through. With that same philosophy, at Restaurant Beatrice, we’re going even further back. We’re collectively starting this entire restaurant with a new kind of consciousness. Those sentiments will be felt by our staff, the community, and our guests,” owner and executive chef Michelle Carpenter says. That philosophy is what seems to have gotten so much of the staff, including executive chef Terance Jenkins, on board with the concept.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO