Lil Wayne's thoughts on the Davante Adams trade I What's Wright?

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what led to Tyreek Hill's departure to the Miami Dolphins. He also breaks down the little things Patrick Mahomes needs to improve on, along with his advice to younger players trying to grow their game at the next level. Coach Reid also discusses transitioning from Alex Smith to Mahomes, including the process of starting him after a solid run from the veteran QB.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO