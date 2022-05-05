Lil Wayne's thoughts on the Davante Adams trade I What's Wright?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -51 players in total are at rookie minicamp in Green Bay, but Packers fans might be more invested in the success of three of them above the rest: Second round pick Christian Watson, fourth round choice Romeo Doubs, and seventh rounder Samori Toure. The hope is...
The Green Bay Packers had both the 22nd and 28th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They selected Quay Walker at 22 and Devonte Wyatt at 28. Now, Wyatt is the first 2022 first-round pick to pen a deal with his new team. The defensive tackle signed a four-year, $12.86 million guaranteed deal with a $6.53 million signing bonus.
Davante Adams is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers. But, that didn't stop him from praising a member of his former team's rookie class. On Saturday, the Packers posted a picture of second-round pick Christian Watson at rookie mini-camp, which prompted a response from the five-time Pro Bowler.
The Green Bay Packers’ rookies gathered on Thursday for the start of rookie minicamp. For Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker, it was even more of a meaningful day. They both signed their rookie contracts, and they were both fully guaranteed. Quay Walker Details:. 4 years, $13,841,644 (fully guaranteed) Signing...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As the Packers kicked off their two-day rookiecamp Friday the team announced it had signed seven draft picks Friday, including LB Quay Walker, DL Devonte Wyatt, T/G Sean Rhyan, LB Kingsley Enagbare, S Tariq Carpenter, DL Jonathan Ford and WR Samori Toure. Walker reportedly signed a...
With the NFL offseason about to hit a dead period, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora has unveiled his bold predictions for the 2022 season. Let's just say La Canfora's prediction about Aaron Rodgers would completely rock the NFL world. La Canfora's bold prediction for the Green Bay Packers is...
Join Larry McCarren, Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz as they recap the Green Bay Packers' 2022 NFL Draft class. See an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, and get to know first-round draft picks LB Quay Walker and DL Devonte Wyatt.
My series of report cards for the 2022 NFL Draft continues today with an evaluation of the NFC North. You can check out my grades for the other divisions here:. Let's break down what the four NFC North teams did in the draft and in signing undrafted free agents. Grade:...
At this stage, it’d take a lot to convince me that the first-round trade with the Lions was a good one. Dropping 20 spots and still needing to move the 46th pick isn’t a good move, especially since it was with a division rival. Now, the second-round trade is a different story. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did a nice job with the Packers trade, gaining great value for his Vikings.
The Green Bay Packers have signed offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, a seventh-round offensive tackle from Penn State. With that, the Packers have signed all four of their seventh-rounders and eight of their 11 draft picks overall. Green Bay Packers News / Acme Packing Co / 16 hours ago. The team...
Bucky Brooks breaks down the top five impact rookies for the upcoming season of the NFL. The list includes Kayvon Thibodeaux from the New York Giants, Zion Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers, Chris Olave from the New Orleans Saints, Christian Watson from the Green Bay Packers and James Cook from the Buffalo Bills.
