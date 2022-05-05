ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Lil Wayne's thoughts on the Davante Adams trade I What's Wright?

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne explains why he became a Green Bay Packers...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Could the Green Bay Packers Bring Back a Familiar Tight End?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
New Orleans, LA
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Sign Both First Round Draft Picks to Fully Guaranteed Contracts

The Green Bay Packers’ rookies gathered on Thursday for the start of rookie minicamp. For Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker, it was even more of a meaningful day. They both signed their rookie contracts, and they were both fully guaranteed. Quay Walker Details:. 4 years, $13,841,644 (fully guaranteed) Signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers sign seven draft picks

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As the Packers kicked off their two-day rookiecamp Friday the team announced it had signed seven draft picks Friday, including LB Quay Walker, DL Devonte Wyatt, T/G Sean Rhyan, LB Kingsley Enagbare, S Tariq Carpenter, DL Jonathan Ford and WR Samori Toure. Walker reportedly signed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Insider Makes Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

With the NFL offseason about to hit a dead period, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora has unveiled his bold predictions for the 2022 season. Let's just say La Canfora's prediction about Aaron Rodgers would completely rock the NFL world. La Canfora's bold prediction for the Green Bay Packers is...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Total Packers: 2022 NFL Draft Report

Join Larry McCarren, Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz as they recap the Green Bay Packers' 2022 NFL Draft class. See an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, and get to know first-round draft picks LB Quay Walker and DL Devonte Wyatt.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Packers reload with top NFC North class

My series of report cards for the 2022 NFL Draft continues today with an evaluation of the NFC North. You can check out my grades for the other divisions here:. Let's break down what the four NFC North teams did in the draft and in signing undrafted free agents. Grade:...
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

ESPN Praises Vikings For Second-Round Trade With Packers

At this stage, it’d take a lot to convince me that the first-round trade with the Lions was a good one. Dropping 20 spots and still needing to move the 46th pick isn’t a good move, especially since it was with a division rival. Now, the second-round trade is a different story. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did a nice job with the Packers trade, gaining great value for his Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Rasheed Walker News

The Green Bay Packers have signed offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, a seventh-round offensive tackle from Penn State. With that, the Packers have signed all four of their seventh-rounders and eight of their 11 draft picks overall. Green Bay Packers News / Acme Packing Co / 16 hours ago. The team...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football
FOX Sports

Andy Reid talks Tyreek Hill trade, Patrick Mahomes-Alex Smith dynamic I THE HERD

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what led to Tyreek Hill's departure to the Miami Dolphins. He also breaks down the little things Patrick Mahomes needs to improve on, along with his advice to younger players trying to grow their game at the next level. Coach Reid also discusses transitioning from Alex Smith to Mahomes, including the process of starting him after a solid run from the veteran QB.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Stafford and Kupp No. 1? Ranking the NFL's five best QB-WR duos

There was unprecedented movement throughout this year's NFL offseason among quarterbacks and wide receivers. It broke up some of the league's better passing-receiving pairings and formed some compelling new ones. So, which duos will be the best in 2022? "Speak For Yourself" co-hosts Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley offer their...
NFL
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson in Denver quickly makes them great I THE HERD

The Denver Broncos arguably made the greatest splash of the offseason, trading for QB Russell Wilson. The Broncos also signed Khalil Mack to boost their defense and had a strong 2022 NFL Draft. Colin Cowherd explains why Russ will make the Broncos instantly great, similar to the Tom Brady-Bucs and Matthew Stafford-Rams moves.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FOX Sports

Generals' two-QB system is unique, and it's working

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — While some USFL teams are looking for one consistent playmaker at the quarterback spot, New Jersey Generals head coach Mike Riley continues to use two quarterbacks with good success. De’Andre Johnson got his first start of the year after leading the Generals to a comeback win...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy