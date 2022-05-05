Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 3

Tyler Herro is questionable for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers after winning Game 2 in Florida on Wednesday night.

They won by a score of 119-103, and they have now won the first two games of the series by double-digits, so all of the pressure will be on the 76ers in Game 3.

2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro went off for 18 points on 60% shooting in Game 2, but for Game 3 he will be listed as questionable.

The Heat finished the regular season as the top team in the Eastern Conference, and beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs this season.

They had been swept last season by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round, so this year has been a huge rebound after the disappointing season in 2021.

In 2020 (Herro's rookie season), the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James.

Game 3 between the 76ers and Heat will be in Philadelphia on Friday night.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball