ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451gt4_0fUDD0DP00

Tyler Herro is questionable for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers after winning Game 2 in Florida on Wednesday night.

They won by a score of 119-103, and they have now won the first two games of the series by double-digits, so all of the pressure will be on the 76ers in Game 3.

2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro went off for 18 points on 60% shooting in Game 2, but for Game 3 he will be listed as questionable.

The Heat finished the regular season as the top team in the Eastern Conference, and beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs this season.

They had been swept last season by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round, so this year has been a huge rebound after the disappointing season in 2021.

In 2020 (Herro's rookie season), the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James.

Game 3 between the 76ers and Heat will be in Philadelphia on Friday night.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Thursday that is going viral. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week. Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 after winning two titles with the Golden State Warriros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
WFAE.org

Former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues discusses his new book

Former NBA basketball star Muggsy Bogues is well-known for his prowess on the basketball court as a youth, in college and the NBA. At 5’3, he holds the record for being the shortest NBA player ever. But that didn’t keep Muggsy from outmaneuvering much taller players with his steals and quickness such as Patrick Ewing, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and even Michael Jordan.
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Devin Booker
ClutchPoints

Ex-ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle drops truth bomb on how Lakers star LeBron James once slid into her DMs

Earlier in his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James locked horns with then-ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle. While he may never come to admit it, the word on the street is that LeBron tried to get Beadle fired from her post simply because he didn’t like the things she was saying about him on TV. True enough, whether or not LeBron had any influence on the decision or not, Beadle moved on to NBC after just three years with ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Praises Sixers Guard Tyrese Maxey on Twitter

As the Philadelphia 76ers participated in their second-round matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was tuned into the action. For the Sixers, their Game 2 performance against Miami as a whole wasn’t exactly ideal. Despite keeping the game within arm’s reach through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#The Eastern Conference#The Atlanta Hawks#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Pelicans Trade Zion#Pelicans
NBC Sports

Ex NBA All-Star Walker's 'nuclear take': Poole better than Steph

There are bold takes, and then there is the one former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker made on Fox Sports’ “First Things First.”. But is it really as co-host Nick Wright puts it, a “nuclear take”?. This is the key line from Walker, the former three-time NBA...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
CBS Sports

Dribble Handoff: College basketball coaches most likely to follow Jay Wright's lead by retiring early

In just over a year, a significant portion of college basketball's coaching brain trust has left the sport, with Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright headlining those opting to retire amid the sport's changing landscape. While the retirements of Williams, now 71, and Krzyzewski, 75, were somewhat expected due to age, Wright's decision came as a surprise to those outside his circle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy