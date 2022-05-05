ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGqXA_0fUDCzdk00

On Wednesday, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. After the game, Paul sent out a tweet.

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 129-109 to advance to 2-0 in their second-round playoff series.

After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul sent out a tweet.

Paul finished the big win with 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

This is his second season with the Suns after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2020.

Paul helped break a ten-year playoff drought for the Suns, and also made the first NBA Finals of his career.

That was also the first time in Devin Booker's career that he has made the NBA Playoffs.

This year, they picked up right where they left off finishing the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record int he entire NBA.

In the first-round of the playoffs, they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in six games.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
The Spun

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3. Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2. Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#The Dallas Mavericks#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Pelicans Trade Zion
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Carried The Ball For 7 Seconds And The Referee Didn't Call It: "Ja Morant Carries The Ball On Pretty Much Every Possession… And It Never Gets Called. This Is Pretty Excessive Too."

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are locked in an epic matchup in Round 2 of the 2022 Playoffs. Both sides have crossed the first hurdle in their hunt to win the 2022 NBA Championship. So far the series has been extremely close and both sides have won...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley believes Luka Doncic “has to learn to play without the ball” in order for the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Phoenix Suns

Despite two fantastic performances from Luka Doncic in the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns, the Mavs find themselves in a 0-2 hole as they head back home. Doncic has been sensational; unfortunately, the rest of his team has not been on the same level as their young superstar.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
ClutchPoints

Ex-ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle drops truth bomb on how Lakers star LeBron James once slid into her DMs

Earlier in his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James locked horns with then-ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle. While he may never come to admit it, the word on the street is that LeBron tried to get Beadle fired from her post simply because he didn’t like the things she was saying about him on TV. True enough, whether or not LeBron had any influence on the decision or not, Beadle moved on to NBC after just three years with ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Announcer Will Not Return Next Season

When the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a new play-by-play analyst. According to a report from The Athletic, Bally Sports North decided not to pick up the option for television play-by-play announcer Dave Benz. The decision ends a 10-year relationship with Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy