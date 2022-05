My skin normally has its bouts of dryness, which can be pretty annoying, but now, I am more in tune with it to know what I can do to prevent any dryness and what to do when it gets rough, peel-y, irritated, and a little red. I have my favorite products on rotation for its different needs, but one thing I have been doing the past year that's really been helping is using an overnight face mask at least once a week. And, boy, has it made a difference.

