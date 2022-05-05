One thing to love about each of the Bears' 11 draft picks

While the Chicago Bears lacked a first0round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, they were still able to add multiple players that could be instant impact makers.

General manager Ryan Poles addressed some big needs on the roster, including the secondary with top selections Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, as well as a speedy playmaker in wideout Velus Jones Jr. and four offensive linemen.

Whether they were selected in the second round or seventh round, the Bears see something in each of their selections from last weekend. Let’s get to know the newest Bears a little better and discuss what there is to love about each of them.

CB Kyler Gordon: Lockdown coverage

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

What a steal the Bears got by taking Kyler Gordon in the second round. The former Washington standout was one half of arguably the best cornerback duo in the nation with Trent McDuffie, although some would say he was overshadowed by his first-round pick counterpart. That said, Gordon is a stud. He can play outside or in the nickel/slot role, and be relied on as a starter right away.

S Jaquan Brisker: Versatility

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker was a Swiss army knife in Penn State’s secondary. Whether he was lined up deep in the back end, the slot, or coming up on the box to make plays in the run game, the Nittany Lions were always able to count on their defensive leader. There is no better example of this than Week 1 of the 2021 season when Penn State traveled to Wisconsin. Brisker was briefly knocked out of the game due to injury, before coming back and making his presence known all over the field and sealing the win with a late interception. If he can wear different hats on Chicago’s defense in that same way, Bears fans will love him.

WR Velus Jones Jr: Speed

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr. made a name for himself as a Tennessee Volunteer with his uncanny speed. Running a 4.31 second 40-yard dash, Jones has game-changing speed when the ball is in his hands. The Bears could lean into using their third-round pick in a role similar to that of Cordarrelle Patterson — multiple roles just to see what he can do with the ball.

OT Braxton Jones: Reliability

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Braxton Jones was quietly one of the best offensive lineman in the nation because he played at a small school. That said, the Southern Utah product was named All-Conference in the Big Sky, as well being named All-FCS. He has great size and strength, and is regarded as a good pass blocker. Overall, Jones is just an all-around reliable player who could end up being a late-round steal for the Bears.

EDGE Dominique Robinson: Athleticism

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Dominique Robinson’s career has been full of change. He played quarterback in high school, committed to Miami (OH) as a receiver, and was finally moved to his edge rusher position prior to the 2020 season. His receiver background means he is incredibly athletic coming off the edge. If he can become more polished at the position, the sky’s the limit.

OT Zachary Thomas: Mobility up front

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Zachary Thomas had multiple productive years while at San Diego State and was in the system for five years. He is a fantastic run blocker, and possesses great speed for his size, running a 4.96 40-yard dash. The Bears can groom him to compete for a starting job in the future. Until then, he can play inside or outside, and become a valued run blocker in Chicago’s offense.

RB Trestan Ebner: Depth

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

That may seem like a slap in the face, but Trestan Ebner is going to fit in well with the current running backs on the Bears roster. If something were to happen to David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert, Ebner is a very similar player to both in terms of their style of play. He is fast, shifty, and versatile out of the backfield. He’ll be fun to watch in August as we see where he lands on the depth chart.

C Doug Kramer: Experience

AP Photo/Bradley Leeb

The former Illinois center was a five-year starter for the Fighting Illini. Going back to school helped him stand out more and got him drafted by Chicago. Doug Kramer comes with a lot of experience, as well as the ability to keep interior pass rushers off the quarterback. Patience with him could pay off if the Bears give him a shot to compete for the job in 2023. Until then, we’ll see what he can do as a depth lineman.

OT Ja’Tyre Carter: Aggressiveness

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Ja’Tyre Carter played at small-school Southern University, where he stood out at left tackle. That said, he is small when compared to other NFL tackles, so kicking him inside will be his best route for success. That said, he is tenacious and physical. If he can carry that over with him, he could carve out a nice career as a depth piece.

S Elijah Hicks: Special Teams Stud

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Elijah Hicks was a plug and play guy at Cal. His versatility, along with his nose for the ball and solid tackling, will make him a great special teams gunner as he tries to carve out a spot for himself in the defensive rotation.

P Trenton Gill: Competition

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime a team spends a draft pick on a punter, expect them to go forward with him barring something catastrophic. At the very least, Trenton Gill will be a good camp leg for the Bears to compete for the starting job. At most, he’ll be the punter for the 2022 season.