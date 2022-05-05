ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

One thing to love about each of the Bears' 11 draft picks

By jarrettbailey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcsLw_0fUD7bGm00

While the Chicago Bears lacked a first0round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, they were still able to add multiple players that could be instant impact makers.

General manager Ryan Poles addressed some big needs on the roster, including the secondary with top selections Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, as well as a speedy playmaker in wideout Velus Jones Jr. and four offensive linemen.

Whether they were selected in the second round or seventh round, the Bears see something in each of their selections from last weekend. Let’s get to know the newest Bears a little better and discuss what there is to love about each of them.

CB Kyler Gordon: Lockdown coverage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nHhX_0fUD7bGm00
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

What a steal the Bears got by taking Kyler Gordon in the second round. The former Washington standout was one half of arguably the best cornerback duo in the nation with Trent McDuffie, although some would say he was overshadowed by his first-round pick counterpart. That said, Gordon is a stud. He can play outside or in the nickel/slot role, and be relied on as a starter right away.

S Jaquan Brisker: Versatility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4YE5_0fUD7bGm00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker was a Swiss army knife in Penn State’s secondary. Whether he was lined up deep in the back end, the slot, or coming up on the box to make plays in the run game, the Nittany Lions were always able to count on their defensive leader. There is no better example of this than Week 1 of the 2021 season when Penn State traveled to Wisconsin. Brisker was briefly knocked out of the game due to injury, before coming back and making his presence known all over the field and sealing the win with a late interception. If he can wear different hats on Chicago’s defense in that same way, Bears fans will love him.

WR Velus Jones Jr: Speed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdiVx_0fUD7bGm00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr. made a name for himself as a Tennessee Volunteer with his uncanny speed. Running a 4.31 second 40-yard dash, Jones has game-changing speed when the ball is in his hands. The Bears could lean into using their third-round pick in a role similar to that of Cordarrelle Patterson — multiple roles just to see what he can do with the ball.

OT Braxton Jones: Reliability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kN3m8_0fUD7bGm00
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Braxton Jones was quietly one of the best offensive lineman in the nation because he played at a small school. That said, the Southern Utah product was named All-Conference in the Big Sky, as well being named All-FCS. He has great size and strength, and is regarded as a good pass blocker. Overall, Jones is just an all-around reliable player who could end up being a late-round steal for the Bears.

EDGE Dominique Robinson: Athleticism

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZvPB_0fUD7bGm00
AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Dominique Robinson’s career has been full of change. He played quarterback in high school, committed to Miami (OH) as a receiver, and was finally moved to his edge rusher position prior to the 2020 season. His receiver background means he is incredibly athletic coming off the edge. If he can become more polished at the position, the sky’s the limit.

OT Zachary Thomas: Mobility up front

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tqhku_0fUD7bGm00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Zachary Thomas had multiple productive years while at San Diego State and was in the system for five years. He is a fantastic run blocker, and possesses great speed for his size, running a 4.96 40-yard dash. The Bears can groom him to compete for a starting job in the future. Until then, he can play inside or outside, and become a valued run blocker in Chicago’s offense.

RB Trestan Ebner: Depth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nSVo_0fUD7bGm00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

That may seem like a slap in the face, but Trestan Ebner is going to fit in well with the current running backs on the Bears roster. If something were to happen to David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert, Ebner is a very similar player to both in terms of their style of play. He is fast, shifty, and versatile out of the backfield. He’ll be fun to watch in August as we see where he lands on the depth chart.

C Doug Kramer: Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XW2er_0fUD7bGm00
AP Photo/Bradley Leeb

The former Illinois center was a five-year starter for the Fighting Illini. Going back to school helped him stand out more and got him drafted by Chicago. Doug Kramer comes with a lot of experience, as well as the ability to keep interior pass rushers off the quarterback. Patience with him could pay off if the Bears give him a shot to compete for the job in 2023. Until then, we’ll see what he can do as a depth lineman.

OT Ja’Tyre Carter: Aggressiveness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqeyh_0fUD7bGm00
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Ja’Tyre Carter played at small-school Southern University, where he stood out at left tackle. That said, he is small when compared to other NFL tackles, so kicking him inside will be his best route for success. That said, he is tenacious and physical. If he can carry that over with him, he could carve out a nice career as a depth piece.

S Elijah Hicks: Special Teams Stud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFLkq_0fUD7bGm00
AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Elijah Hicks was a plug and play guy at Cal. His versatility, along with his nose for the ball and solid tackling, will make him a great special teams gunner as he tries to carve out a spot for himself in the defensive rotation.

P Trenton Gill: Competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lh6aY_0fUD7bGm00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime a team spends a draft pick on a punter, expect them to go forward with him barring something catastrophic. At the very least, Trenton Gill will be a good camp leg for the Bears to compete for the starting job. At most, he’ll be the punter for the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After 2022 NFL Draft

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday. The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced. Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers: Signing this Pro-Bowl Free Agent Safety Could be Missing Piece to Defense

Safety was just about the only position of need that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos have been an above average duo for years now, however beyond those two, it is pretty bleak at the Safety position. Signing one in free agency may be the missing piece for this defense going into the 2022 season. There is a pro-bowl safety free agent out there that fits the bil:
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

QB Named Steelers Worst Draft Pick, WR Named Their Best

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from the 2022 NFL Draft with seven rookies added to their roster, but who was their best and worst picks? According to one set of grades, the Steelers made the right move with a wide receiver, but double-dipping on a position wasn't the right call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Tennessee, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Kramer
The Spun

Former Packers WR Working Out For New Team

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison isn't currently on an NFL roster, but that could change soon. Allison has a tryout taking place at the Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp. John Harbaugh confirmed that news on Saturday. Considering the Ravens have a need at wide receiver, bringing in Allison...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Draft Picks#American Football#First0round#Swiss#Penn State#The Nittany Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sign 7 players from rookie draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced seven of the ten players from their rookie draft class. A report came in earlier that George Karlaftis had signed, but with the rookies arriving in Kansas City for minicamp, it was only a matter of time before other players officially signed their contracts with the team. On Friday, the majority of those players had a chance to put pen to paper.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Saints Post-Draft Free Agent Possibilities

The New Orleans Saints took care of two glaring team needs in last weekend's NFL Draft. New Orleans used first-round picks on WR Chris Olave and OT Trevor Penning, then a second rounder on CB Alontae Taylor. New Orleans wasn't extremely active on the free agent market prior to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy