VIDEO: ‘If Only I Had Listened…’ Neighbors tell stories at ‘7 Stories’ event

 2 days ago
A “7 Stories” event was held at the Highline Heritage Museum on Friday, April 22, 2022, with local storytellers speaking on the theme “If Only I Had Listened…

This event was emceed by Crystal Hairston, Director of Worship Arts at Lake Burien Presbyterian Church.

These events are live-streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook Page (“Like” us here to get notifications for when we go live), and are also recorded and edited for later playback.

Thank you to everyone who participated and attended:

  • Josh Gerstman,
  • Jeanie McCain
  • Sybil Davis
  • Ron Hammond
  • Nancy Salguero McKay
  • Emily Pitts

Below is an edited video of the event (running time 52:42):

  • The next ‘7 Stories’ event will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022.
  • Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children. Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners.
  • Organizers can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story.
  • Have a real story you’d like to share? Please fill out a form here:

