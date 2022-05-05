VIDEO: ‘If Only I Had Listened…’ Neighbors tell stories at ‘7 Stories’ event

A “7 Stories” event was held at the Highline Heritage Museum on Friday, April 22, 2022, with local storytellers speaking on the theme “If Only I Had Listened…“

This event was emceed by Crystal Hairston, Director of Worship Arts at Lake Burien Presbyterian Church.

These events are live-streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook Page (“Like” us here to get notifications for when we go live), and are also recorded and edited for later playback.

Thank you to everyone who participated and attended:

Josh Gerstman,

Jeanie McCain

Sybil Davis

Ron Hammond

Nancy Salguero McKay

Emily Pitts

Below is an edited video of the event (running time 52:42):