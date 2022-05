Going into the 2022 NFL draft, the Seahawks had seven players that they rated as worthy of the No. 9 overall pick. And last Thursday evening, the players that they slated for the ninth pick started to rapidly drop off the board. It wasn’t until the Atlanta Falcons selected Drake London, the wide receiver from USC, at No. 8 that the Seahawks could breathe a sigh of relief.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO