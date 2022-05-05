ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar
Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat are playing Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening in Philadelphia against the 76ers, and for the game their star point guard Kyle Lowry is being listed as questionable.

He got injured in Game 3 between the Heat and Atlanta Hawks in the first-round and has not played in a game since then.

The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series after crushing the 76ers by double-digits in both of the first two games on their home court in Florida.

After getting swept in the first-round of the playoffs last season by the Milwaukee Bucks, they rebounded this year to finish the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs in just five games.

Lowry is in his first season with Miami after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors.

During his tenure in Toronto, he made six All-Star appearances and the 2019 NBA Championship against the Golden State Warriors.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

