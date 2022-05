Casper Star-Tribune CASPER – A Laramie County woman is suing the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and one of its officers after being accused of growing marijuana on her hemp farm, court filings show. Debra Palm-Egle and her son, Joshua, were charged in 2019 with growing and intending to deliver marijuana after DCI agent Jon Briggs said samples from their Albin farm were above the legal THC limit in Wyoming. ...

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO