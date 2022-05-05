UPDATE: Suspect arrested in alleged SELU abduction and rape

UPDATE: A suspect in this alleged abduction and rape incident at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is now in custody.

The Southeastern University Police Department is investigating a report of an abduction and sexual assault on the university’s campus.

According to campus police, the alleged attack happened around 8:00 a.m. Thursday on the edge of campus near North Oak Street and West Dakota Street. Police say they received the report of the attack at 10:52 a.m.

The vicitm tells police that the attacker pulled a gun on the them during the sexual assault. Police released a picture of what is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the University Police Department at 985-549-2222.