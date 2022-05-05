ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newell: So much needs to be settled from the Supreme Court draft leak

By Newell Normand
 2 days ago

Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are reacting to the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion reversing “Roe v. Wade,” written back in February of this year. A leak of this magnitude is unprecedented and will have significant implications in the credibility of our nation’s highest court. Obviously, the draft opinion was leaked for political reasons. Now there’s a battle going on as to whether or not Congress feels like Supreme Court appointees have lied to them about whether something is a precedent or super precedent. What does that even mean? To get a better sense of this issue I spoke with Sarah Parshell Perry with the Heritage Foundation. She expects there to be a swift investigation to find the mole and how to keep something like this from ever happening again.

When the story first broke, I thought it was fake news. I don't think I have heard ever of a leaked opinion throughout law school.

In fact, in the original “Roe v Wade” opinion, TIME magazine ran a story about what the outcome was going to be, but no one ever got their hands on an actual formalized opinion before it was made public. This is truly unprecedented. Bits of information have made it into the mainstream media, but there's actually something called the “30 second rule,” in which Supreme Court clerks who are caught talking to a journalist for more than 30 seconds are immediately fired.

I imagine everybody realizes that the individual who's decided to do this has to be a former investigator. It seems to me they know they're going to get caught.

Absolutely,  it probably won't be long before this individual is located. The pool of people who have access to an opinion like this is probably between 50 to 60 individuals. Whether criminal penalties are attached to this remains to be seen.

The Supreme Court has overwritten precedent in the past.  Once a case is out there, it serves a precedent, but it doesn't mean that it's etched in stone and lives in perpetuity.

Justice Kavanaugh said specifically why it isn't the best argument to return to a position of neutrality if we believe something is wrong, because the nation would be significantly different. If we hadn't gone back to the drawing board and reassessed prior bad decisions, it  would ultimately have impacted the nation for the worst.

Some of the newer Supreme Court Justices believe in this notion of a super-precedent. What is that?

“Plessy v. Ferguson” was almost 60 years before “Brown v. Board of Education.” The court could’ve easily cited super-precedent then, yet the court determined that they have made a mistake in their ruling that type of analysis there. “Roe v. Wade” and “Planned Parenthood v. Casey” have done nothing to settle the abortion debate. In fact, it has only divided us further on the issue.

Vox

The case against the Supreme Court of the United States

Two events occurred Monday night — one historic, the other rather insignificant — which placed an unflattering spotlight on the Supreme Court of the United States. The historic event was that Politico published an unprecedented leak of a draft majority opinion, by Justice Samuel Alito, which would overrule Roe v. Wade and permit state lawmakers to ban abortion in its entirety in the US. Alito’s draft opinion is not the Court’s final word on this case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, but the leaked opinion is the latest in a long list of signs that Roe may be in its final days.
