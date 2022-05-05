ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A Decision on Tariffs Could Come ‘Soon’ as the U.S. Battles Inflation with Interest Rate Hikes

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYRmC_0fUD1BjG00

Click here to read the full article.

The Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA) is not backing down from its fight to remove consumer duties on Chinese goods under the Section 301 tariffs.

For months, the FDRA and other industry groups have been lobbying the Biden administration to roll back many restrictive tariffs introduced by the Trump Administration, including parts of Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. In February, the FDRA sent an open letter to the Biden administration’s council of economic advisors urging the President to strike down the 301 tariffs on consumer goods that are causing prices on certain items (like shoes) to spike.

After sending nearly a letter a month to the Biden administration and other government officials, the FDRA told FN on Wednesday that it is optimistic that a decision is nearing.

“Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury department, and some White House staff have voiced public support of removing consumer duties on Chinese goods under the Section 301 tariffs,” Matt Priest, president and CEO of the FDRA, told FN in an exclusive interview.

While Priest suggested that the removal of these tariffs could be offset by increasing duties in another area like industrial goods, Ambassador Katherine Tai, the President’s U.S. trade representative, has said that she does not think that’s a good idea, as we must “extract something” out of the Chinese and we can’t give up our “leverage” on trade policy.

“This view has historically been the position of our U.S. trade representative, so it’s not surprising Tai holds that view,” Priest added. “But it ultimately comes down to the President’s decision, as the repealing of these tariffs does not require Congressional input. We’ll just have to see how that plays out, but I’m expecting a decision soon.”

In his most recent letter to President Biden on March 1, Priest asked for the temporary elimination of tariffs on shoes and other basic consumer goods through Labor Day in order to “truly attack inflation successfully.”

“Bold steps are needed to help American families before stagflation takes hold,” Priest wrote in the letter. “Eliminating tariff collections through summer will reduce prices on staples and give us a real shot at keeping our economy on track.”

These calls for action come as footwear prices are seeing record-high levels of inflation, with shoes prices growing 6.6% in March, year over year, according to FDRA data. This marks the third-fastest year over year increase in about 33 years, trailing behind February’s 7% increase and May’s 7.1% increase. Men’s footwear was up 5.1%, women’s was up 5.8% and kids’ was up 11%. The spike in kid’s footwear marks the second highest spike in 33 years.

This rise in prices was finally addressed by the Federal Reserve in late March, when the central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points – the first hike in more than three years. U.S. interest rates saw another increase on Wednesday as the Fed made the move to raise short-term interest rates by 0.50%. This marked the most aggressive increase made in a single Fed meeting since May 2000. The Fed typically opts to raise rates in increments of 0.25%.

What’s more, the Fed also suggested that it will further raise rates throughout the year to undo the situation the U.S. finds itself in, a notion that FDRA’s Priest agreed with on Wednesday. “This is just the start of what could be about eight or nine interest rate increases over the next year and half or so,” Priest told FN. “We saw this move back in the 1980s when it took years to right-size inflation.”

And as Priest pointed out, mortgage rates now are around 5% compared to the 13% rate consumers saw in the ‘80s, suggesting the U.S. may exit this high rate of inflation sooner than it did 30 years ago.

Nonetheless, Priest said that the overall economy will have to endure some short-term pain in order to get prices more in line with wages, even though he feels the Fed is “a bit late to the game.”

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

A Former Amazon Corporate Employee Claims She Was a Victim of ‘Draconian Employment’ Conditions

Click here to read the full article. A former Amazon employee is suing the e-commerce giant, alleging that the company failed to provide her with reasonable accommodations for disabilities resulting from the impacts of long-Covid symptoms. Plaintiff Brittany Hope previously worked as a brand manager for The Drop, Amazon’s fashion line, a role that she was promoted to in December 2019. In a complaint filed Monday in a U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, Hope claimed that Amazon refused to accept doctors’ notes that supported the need for an extended period of leave after contracting Covid-19 early...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Pregnant Rihanna Appears at the Met Gala 2022 — But Not How You’d Expect

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna, despite mass speculation, did actually make an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. However, like the singer is wont to do, it’s not in a way anyone anticipated. In a new video published on Vogue‘s Instagram page, the fashion muse is spotted as a rendering of the marble statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace),” a top attraction in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Greco-Roman galleries. For the occasion, a digital rendering of a pregnant Rihanna wearing a lacy Alaïa bodysuit, “straight off this month’s Vogue cover” (per caption) is in Eirene’s place, commanding...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Crocs Will Give Away 10,000 Pairs of Its Classic Clogs to Healthcare Workers This Week – Here’s How to Get Them

Click here to read the full article. In honor of National Nurses Week, Crocs is bringing back its “Free Pair for Healthcare” program for the third year in a row. This year is a little extra special as the casual footwear brand has teamed up with healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand Figs to give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs Classic Clogs and 10,000 pairs of Figs scrubs to caregivers across the United States. Starting today, anyone in the healthcare field can visit Crocs.com to access a sign-up link to enter a drawing for a chance to receive the giveaway bundle. Crocs said that...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Interest Rates#Treasury Department#Stock#Fdra#Chinese#The Trump Administration#Fn#White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Footwear News

117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy