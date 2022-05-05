ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Kenny Moore, Runner Who Helped Bill Bowerman Develop Nike Cortez, Dies

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4bpE_0fUD1AqX00

Click here to read the full article.

Olympic and University of Oregon runner Kenny Moore, who ran for Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, died Wednesday in died Kailua, Hawaii at the age of 78, OregonLive reported.

As a student at the University of Oregon, Moore ran under the guidance of Bowerman, finishing his collegiate career with three All-American honors and two national titles for the team. He placed 14th in the 1968 Olympics and fourth in 1972.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news of the passing of UO distance great Kenny Moore,” University of Oregon track and field said in a tweet . “Among his contributions to track and field, he was an Olympian, UO All-American, journalist and screenwriter. Our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends. You’ll be missed, Kenny.”

Moore was also instrumental in the development of the iconic Nike Cortez running sneaker. Bowerman built the shoe with Moore in mind and had him test out different versions for months. The sneaker was meant to have a more durable sole, with cushioning and arch support.

“Every shoe was custom made for me,” Moore said in a Nike blog post discussing the iterations of the shoe . “I had the privilege of becoming a better runner every time I put a new prototype on.”

Nike celebrated Moore’s connection to the silhouette with the “Kenny Moore Collection” in 2017.

Moore’s passing marks the another major loss in the Nike world this week. Earlier this week, design icon Peter Moore , the architect behind the legendary Air Jordan 1 basketball shoe and iconic Nike Dunk, passed away.

Moore spent decades in the footwear industry and is responsible for several iconic sneakers, most notably the Air Jordan 1 . Aside from the Air Jordan 1, Moore also designed the instantly recognizable Jumpman and Wings logos that are synonymous with NBA icon Michael Jordan and his namesake Jordan Brand.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Moore, an iconic designer, whose legacy will forever be connected to Jordan Brand, and the sneaker culture he helped to create. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Moore family during this time,” Howard White, SVP of Jordan Brand, said in a statement.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Nike Dunk Low ‘Championship Court Purple’ Launched Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The latest Nike Dunk Low “Championship Court Purple” style was one of the most anticipated releases today and as expected, the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who are still interested in picking up a pair, the secondary marketplace is the place to go. On StockX, for instance, the “Championship Court Purple” colorway of the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe is reselling at the time of publication for an average price of $210. The lowest...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low Have Emerged

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have a new sneaker collab on the way. Sneaker leak social media account @Solebyjc shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s designed in collaboration with the Paris-based football club. The PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low dons a fairly simple color scheme, with light gray dressing a majority of the shoe’s suede-based upper....
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Coveted Nike LeBron 9 Low ‘LeBronold Palmer’ Is Releasing in May

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. One of the most coveted Nike LeBron 9 Low styles is releasing soon. The sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the “White Lime and Bright Mango” colorway of LeBron James’ signature basketball shoe will launch before month’s end. This style was first introduced in 2012 and was made exclusively for King James himself. The makeup is often referred to as “LeBronold Palmer” and the forthcoming drop will be the first time...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Kailua, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Kailua, HI
State
Hawaii State
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Coming This Year: First Look

The Air Jordan 4 is a sneaker that Jordan Brand will always create new colorways for. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes to come out of Jumpman, and fans are always eager to cop the latest styles. With that being said, 2022 is supposed to bring a ton of new Air Jordan 4s to the market, including this "Black Canvas" model, which can be seen below.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Shoots For A “Royal” Colorway

Black and Red is closely tied to Black and Royal much in part due to the original colorways of the Air Jordan 1. The Air More Uptempo shares that connection due to Scottie Pippen’s time with the Bulls alongside Michael Jordan, so maybe that’s why this new colorway of the Air More Uptempo looks very natural.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bill Bowerman
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Kenny Moore
Person
Brittney Griner
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max Sunder SP Collab Has a Release Date

The long-awaited COMME des GARÇONS x Air Max Sunder Sp have officially arrived. The collaboration was first revealed in the recent COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus Spring/Summer 2022 show titled “The Existence of Flowers.” Designer Rei Kawakubo takes on the 1998 Nike silhouette for the contemporary era. The collaboration sees a simplified version of the ’90s model, wrapped in a nylon shell that sits atop a leather base. The collaboration is releasing in three colorways, the “White/Black,” “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Connelly Glows In Gold Beaded Gown & Invisible Heels at the San Diego Premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Connelly made an incredibly glamorous appearance at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film faced two years of production delays due to the pandemic. Connelly stars in the motion picture alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm. The movie officially hits theaters on May 27 and follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he pushes the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodges the advancement in rank that would ground him.   Connelly looked absolutely breathtaking for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Footwear News

A Former Amazon Corporate Employee Claims She Was a Victim of ‘Draconian Employment’ Conditions

Click here to read the full article. A former Amazon employee is suing the e-commerce giant, alleging that the company failed to provide her with reasonable accommodations for disabilities resulting from the impacts of long-Covid symptoms. Plaintiff Brittany Hope previously worked as a brand manager for The Drop, Amazon’s fashion line, a role that she was promoted to in December 2019. In a complaint filed Monday in a U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, Hope claimed that Amazon refused to accept doctors’ notes that supported the need for an extended period of leave after contracting Covid-19 early...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Air#The University Of Oregon#All American#Uo#Olympian
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL
Footwear News

Crocs Will Give Away 10,000 Pairs of Its Classic Clogs to Healthcare Workers This Week – Here’s How to Get Them

Click here to read the full article. In honor of National Nurses Week, Crocs is bringing back its “Free Pair for Healthcare” program for the third year in a row. This year is a little extra special as the casual footwear brand has teamed up with healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand Figs to give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs Classic Clogs and 10,000 pairs of Figs scrubs to caregivers across the United States. Starting today, anyone in the healthcare field can visit Crocs.com to access a sign-up link to enter a drawing for a chance to receive the giveaway bundle. Crocs said that...
ADVOCACY
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC”

Though added to the Jumpman’s lexicon many, many years ago — as MJ himself was a Tar Heel — “University Blue” has only recently become a ubiquitous part of the brand’s catalog. And for 2022, the colorway is dressing the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, this time in a color blocking reminiscent of 2019’s “Obsidian.”
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike to Close Offices Again For a Week in August, Offer Summer Fridays, As It Brings Employees Back Into the Office

Click here to read the full article. Nike is continuing its efforts to emphasize employee well-being as it starts the process of bringing employees back into the office. The sportswear giant will once again close all of its offices worldwide for a week in August to give its employees additional time off to recover and rest, according to a Friday LinkedIn post from Connor Snashall, a lead technical recruiter for Nike. “In August, Nike is giving every employee a #wellbeing week off, without having to use any #PTO,” Snashall wrote. “Many companies talk about work life balance, why not work somewhere they...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Comme des Garçons and Salomon’s trail sneakers are straight stunners

Salomon’s trail-ready footwear is about to get a Comme des Garçons upgrade. In 2021, the two collaborated on a couple of technical boot silhouettes worthy of the mountainside and streets. Now, the duo is back again for a three-part outdoor sneaker collection that fuses CdG’s luxurious philosophies with Salomon’s trail tech.
APPAREL
Footwear News

adidas and Jeremy Scott Revive Their Iconic JS Wings Sneakers in Two Versatile Colorways

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Following the debut of their JS Money Wings kicks last fall, adidas and Jeremy Scott have teamed up once again for two fresh takes on their popular sneaker collaboration. Like its predecessor, the latest JS Wings iteration revamps adidas’ classic Forum shoe but has a much simpler aesthetic, offered in two neutral colorways (as its name suggests, the “Money” version was decked out in a white and green dollar bill print). Called the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Target Names its First Chief Guest Experience Officer as It Looks to Attract Even More Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Target has made several updates to its leadership team. On Thursday, the big-box retailer announced five executive moves and promotions as it aims to make its leadership team reflect the size and scale of its business. Among the new moves is the appointment of Cara Sylvester as Target’s new EVP and chief guest experience officer. In this new role for the company, the company said Sylvester will lead the strategy to further differentiate Target’s guest experience, with a focus on increasing personalization and attracting even more shoppers to Target’s stores, website and mobile app. Sylvester, who...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear News

117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy