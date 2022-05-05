ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The fudging is over, as monetary policy committee predicts 10.2% inflation | Nils Pratley

By Nils Pratley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ygu9P_0fUD15W900

At least the Bank of England has stopped dancing around the idea that inflation will hit double digits this year. Back in March, the prospect wasn’t spelled out starkly; instead, there was a warning that the peak would be “several percentage points” higher than the 7.25% previously forecast. Now there’s no fudging: 10.2% is the official forecast for the fourth quarter of this year.

And, frankly, the figure should surprise nobody who has been tracking wholesale energy prices and projections for household bills, where the open question is how close the price cap (currently £1,971, having been £1,277 at the start of this year) gets to £3,000 when it is next revised in October. The Bank used £2,800 in calculations, which was entirely reasonable since half the six-month measurement period for calculating the cap has already passed.

That, though, was as far as the clarity in communication extends. The gloriously unclear part is Threadneedle Street’s plan to cope with 10% inflation, a sight not seen for 40 years. The pound sank two and half cents against the US dollar, which qualifies as a huge one-day movement and one that probably can’t be explained solely by the gloomy economic forecasts. A slice of the currency weakness may owe something to the confusion within the monetary policy committee about its next steps.

Three members wanted to raise rates by a half-point immediately, yet two others thought it was “not appropriate” to sign up to a statement that said, gently, that “some degree” of further tightening in monetary policy might still be needed in coming months. Nobody should expect consensus on the MPC (and group-think would be terrible), but the gap between the doves and hawks has rarely looked so wide.

A generous interpretation says that is because setting the correct policy framework is fiendishly difficult at present. Yet the decision-making won’t be made any easier if the pound keeps sliding, generating more imported inflation. The good(ish) news is that sterling’s performance against the euro, the more important currency from a trade perspective, has been nothing like as weak as against the dollar.

But, at $1.2350 – Thursday’s late-afternoon price – sterling is now creeping perilously close to the $1.20 low from which it has bounced every time since the Brexit vote in 2016. One wouldn’t want to see it go lower than that. Having spent most of 2012 arguing that inflation would be transitory, the Bank now has a big communication job on its hands. Talk of a sterling crisis is grossly premature, but we don’t want to get close to that territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dubKH_0fUD15W900
Venture capitalist Hermann Hauser, key figure in Arm’s creation, said he was ‘very much in favour of having a dual listing in London again’. Photograph: Graham Turner/The Guardian

London should be the chip leader

A political and financial battle is raging behind the scenes for the right to host the flotation, or IPO, of Arm, the Cambridge-based chip designer that was bought by SoftBank of Japan in 2016. Or, more accurately, the UK is putting up a fight.

The government and the London Stock Exchange are desperately keen to see Arm return to the London market, where, at £40bn-ish, it would be the biggest technology show in town. Over in the US, it’s hard to detect a lobbying overdrive. That is probably because Masayoshi Son, kingpin at SoftBank, has already indicated a preference for the Nasdaq stock exchange in the US – “the centre of global hi-tech”, as he called it.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

So Hermann Hauser, one of the key figures in Arm’s creation, didn’t do London any favours on Thursday by seeming to agree with Son that the US has more cachet and more liquidity in tech. On the other hand, Hauser also said this: “Arm is a UK company. It worked well with a dual listing before and I’m very much in favour of having a dual listing in London again.”

The key point about a dual listing is that it never works if London plays second-fiddle. A standard listing, as opposed to the premium variety that qualifies for inclusion in FTSE indices, gets ignored if New York is seen as the primary venue. But the set-up can work in reverse. US investors are happy to own US depositary receipts in large FTSE 100 companies.

London should also shout about the happy existence on the Amsterdam exchange of ASML, the Dutch maker of machines central to the progress of the semiconductor industry. ASML is worth $200bn and shows that you can be very big in tech outside the US. London remains the rank outsider in the race for Arm, but it should keep pushing.

Comments / 5

Kim Brailey
1d ago

Remember the Inflation index does NOT use price of groceries or gas in its report.

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nils Pratley
Person
Masayoshi Son
Person
Hermann Hauser
Daily Mail

Britain and the US are ALREADY in recession and the Bank of England must CUT interest rates tomorrow, says ex-member of rate-setting committee

The UK economy is already in recesssion and the Bank of England should slash interest rates tomorrow, a former member of the rate-setting committee has claimed. Professor David Blanchflower, who sat on the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee between 2006 and 2009, insisted it would be an 'error' for interest rates to be raised further.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Us Dollar#Ipo#Uk#The Bank Of England#Bank
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

265K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy