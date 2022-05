You may have already visited the Evergreen State’s “Big Bend Country” without even knowing you were there. “The Big Bend country of Washington comprises all that land lying within the bend of the Columbia River proper, which is west of a line drawn from the mouth of the Spokane river southwest to Wallula, a little below the mouth of the Snake River,” reads “Illustrated History of The Big Bend Country,” published in 1904.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO