Mobile business Floor Coverings International launches in northwest Houston

Sunflower Bank opened a new location April 1 at 1150 W. Main St., Tomball, according to Vice President of Sunflower Bank Jeanne Lipson. It is in the former Pioneer Bank space, as Sunflower Bank and Pioneer Bank merged as of April 1, according to an April 1 press release from FirstSun Capital, which is the holding company of Sunflower Bank. All Pioneer Banks in Texas were rebranded to Sunflower Bank, and on May 9, all Pioneer customer accounts will be transitioned to Sunflower Bank accounts. 281-351-1020. www.sunflowerbank.com.
