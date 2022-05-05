ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

UE parts ways with Men's Head Basketball Coach Todd Lickliter

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Evansville is "parting ways" with men's head basketball coach Todd Lickliter, University officials announced Thursday. UE says that a national search for Lickliter’s replacement will begin immediately. UE Athletics Director Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried...

www.wevv.com

saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
WTVW

Fans of UE react to the departure of Todd Lickliter

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – With Todd Lickliter out as head coach of the University of Evansville men’s basketball team many fans in the area were vocal on what they thought of the university’s decision. Evansville athletic director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried and university President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, made...
EVANSVILLE, IN

