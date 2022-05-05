ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Report: Penn State Hoops Guard Irekefe Oweh Enters Transfer Portal

By Onward State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State men’s basketball guard Irekefe Oweh has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. Oweh, who walked on to the team prior to the 2021-22 season, spent one season at St. Thomas Aquinas College before making his way...

