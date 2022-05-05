Report: Penn State Hoops Guard Irekefe Oweh Enters Transfer Portal

Another day, another offer for Ja’elyne Matthews. A standout freshman offensive tackle at Toms River North, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Matthews announced an offer from Nebraska on Thursday. Last fall, Matthews pulled in his first offer which came from in-state Rutgers. After that, UConn and Boston College offered. In late April, Matthews attended the Rutgers football spring game where he spent significant time with the coaching staff. A class of 2025 offensive lineman, Matthews saw his recruitment absolutely explode over the past two weeks with offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M and West Virginia. RelatedRutgers football latest to...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO