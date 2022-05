Taillight theft has become a growing problem in the world of Ford F-Series trucks, as it only takes roughly 30 seconds for thieves to remove this valuable part, which can cost over $1,000 each in some cases. The best way to prevent taillight theft, according to law enforcement, is with a locking tailgate, which many new trucks come with. However, those that do not must look at aftermarket solutions. Customers that purchase a 2022 Ford F-150 without a locking tailgate are in luck, however, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that a dealer-installed bed tailgate lock option has been added for the new pickup.

