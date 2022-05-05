ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashport, OH

Dave “Grump” Greiner

By Snouffer Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Celebration of Life will be held for Dave “Grump” Greiner, from 1 to 4PM, Saturday, May 14th, 2022,...

Gary Lee Evans

Gary Lee Evans, 75, of Crooksville received his Globe and Anchor pin in Heaven on Friday May 6, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Gary was born on May 14, 1946 to the late John Adrian and Mary Kathleen Gossman Evans. Gary graduated from Norristown High School in Pennsylvania where he served as a Police Officer and Volunteer Fire Fighter and retired from Crooksville Schools. His life passion was helping Veterans. He was the current Commandant of the State of Ohio Marine Corp League, Pack Leader of the State of Ohio Military Order of the Devil Dogs, life member chapter 55 Vietnam Veterans of America, Life Member of Disabled American Veterans of Licking County, Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9090 Crooksville-Roseville (Former Post Commander), Crooksville American Legion Post 222, and Crooksville Honor Guard. He served our country and protected our freedom in The United States Marine Corp from 1964-1968 and served in Vietnam from 1966-1968. Semper Fi.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
James H. Norris

James Harvey Norris, 81 of Zanesville, passed away on Friday May 6, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville. He was born June 26, 1940 in Zanesville, son of the late, Okey Norris and Edith Rush Norris. He worked as a cook and handy man for several years in Zanesville.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Regional Tree City Celebration Held at Welcome Center￼

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Today Zanesville was the host of a regional Tree City USA Award program. The event was held at the Welcome Center from noon until 3 with speakers from all over the city and state. Zanesville is one of 248 ‘Tree Cities’ in Ohio meaning that the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
