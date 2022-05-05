Dave “Grump” Greiner

Gary Lee Evans, 75, of Crooksville received his Globe and Anchor pin in Heaven on Friday May 6, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Gary was born on May 14, 1946 to the late John Adrian and Mary Kathleen Gossman Evans. Gary graduated from Norristown High School in Pennsylvania where he served as a Police Officer and Volunteer Fire Fighter and retired from Crooksville Schools. His life passion was helping Veterans. He was the current Commandant of the State of Ohio Marine Corp League, Pack Leader of the State of Ohio Military Order of the Devil Dogs, life member chapter 55 Vietnam Veterans of America, Life Member of Disabled American Veterans of Licking County, Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9090 Crooksville-Roseville (Former Post Commander), Crooksville American Legion Post 222, and Crooksville Honor Guard. He served our country and protected our freedom in The United States Marine Corp from 1964-1968 and served in Vietnam from 1966-1968. Semper Fi.

